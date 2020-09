KHON KAEN: Six activists reported to Khon Kaen police on Thursday morning to hear charges arising from an anti-government rally in Muang district in July.

One of them, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, set fire to his summons outside the police station, before they entered the building.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakkrapan Natanri

