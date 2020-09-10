Tiger sighted in maize plantation near Huey Kha Kheng wildlife sanctuary in Uthai Thani

Tiger sighted in maize plantation near Huey Kha Kheng wildlife sanctuary in Uthai Thani1 min read
Forest rangers have been trying to track down a wild tiger and persuade it to return to its natural habitat, in Huey Kha Kheng wildlife sanctuary in Thailand’s western province of Uthai Thani, after its foot prints were found in a maize plantation close to the sanctuary.
Mr. Permsak Kanitthachart, chief of the sanctuary, said that forest rangers from Khao Khieu forest protection unit and officials from Khao Nang Rum wildlife research station have been trying to locate the large cat, after they found its foot prints Tambon Rabum, Lan Sak district.
Drones have been deployed to assist in the search.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World