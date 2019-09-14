Over half of the captive tigers taken from the Tiger Temple three years have died of tongue paralysis from stress





Eighty-six out of a total of 147 tigers kept at two wildlife breeding stations in Ratchaburi province after they were confiscated from a forest monastery in Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi about three years ago have died from Laryngeal tongue paralysis.

A well-informed source told Thai PBS that some of the tigers were diagnosed of suffering from Laryngeal tongue paralysis when they were first moved from Luangta Bua Yannasampanno forest monastery in Kanchanaburi province to the Khao Pratab Chang wildlife breeding station in Ratchaburi province in June 2016.

By Thai PBS World

