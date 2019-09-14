Sat. Sep 14th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Over half of the captive tigers taken from the Tiger Temple three years have died of tongue paralysis from stress

1 min read
3 mins ago TN
Tigers at Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi

Tigers at Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi. Photo: Wikimedia.


Eighty-six out of a total of 147 tigers kept at two wildlife breeding stations in Ratchaburi province after they were confiscated from a forest monastery in Thailand’s western province of Kanchanaburi about three years ago have died from Laryngeal tongue paralysis.

A well-informed source told Thai PBS that some of the tigers were diagnosed of suffering from Laryngeal tongue paralysis when they were first moved from Luangta Bua Yannasampanno forest monastery in Kanchanaburi province to the Khao Pratab Chang wildlife breeding station in Ratchaburi province in June 2016.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai Immigration makes brief announcement that many foreigners do not need to notify immigration when moving their residence

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Karon Police identify body of foreign man found floating off Phuket

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Pope Francis to visit Thailand as pilgrim of peace in November

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Over half of the captive tigers taken from the Tiger Temple three years have died of tongue paralysis from stress

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Kerry driver killed in Ratchaburi truck-train crash

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Family of Thai woman who fell from fifth floor of Pattaya condo claim French husband caused her to fall

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Driver killed, 33 hurt in Prachin Buri bus-trailer truck crash

22 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close