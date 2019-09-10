10th dugong found dead in the sea off Trang province





Another dead dugong was found floating in the sea, between Ya Island in Trang province and Ngai Island of Krabi, by a tour boat on Saturday.

The find was reported to Mr. Witthaya Marknakorn, a mechanic attached to the 10th office of marine and coastal resources, by Mr. Somsak Panthumet, president of Trang professional tourist guides, as he led a group on an island-hopping tour in the Andaman Sea.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



