10th dugong found dead in the sea off Trang province

10th dugong found dead in the sea off Trang province1 min read
Another dead dugong was found floating in the sea, between Ya Island in Trang province and Ngai Island of Krabi, by a tour boat on Saturday.
The find was reported to Mr. Witthaya Marknakorn, a mechanic attached to the 10th office of marine and coastal resources, by Mr. Somsak Panthumet, president of Trang professional tourist guides, as he led a group on an island-hopping tour in the Andaman Sea.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World