10th dugong found dead in the sea off Trang province

Dugong, a medium-sized marine mammal

A Dugong, a medium-sized marine mammal. Photo: pxhere.


Another dead dugong was found floating in the sea, between Ya Island in Trang province and Ngai Island of Krabi, by a tour boat on Saturday.

The find was reported to Mr. Witthaya Marknakorn, a mechanic attached to the 10th office of marine and coastal resources, by Mr. Somsak Panthumet, president of Trang professional tourist guides, as he led a group on an island-hopping tour in the Andaman Sea.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

