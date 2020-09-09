Naga Cave in Bueng Kan closed indefinitely after being defaced by visitors

Naga Cave in Bueng Kan closed indefinitely after being defaced by visitors1 min read
The environment minister has ordered the indefinite closure of Phu Langka national park and the recently discovered Naga Cave, which features rock formations like giant snake scales that have recently been disfigured by visitors looking for lucky lottery numbers.
Minister Varawut Silpa-archa announced the closure of the park and cave in Bung Khong Long district of Bung Kan on Wednesday.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS