Naga Cave in Bueng Kan closed indefinitely after being defaced by visitors

Nong Doen, Bung Khla District in Bueng Kan province

Nong Doen, Bung Khla District in Bueng Kan province. Photo: ::::=UT=:::: CC BY-SA 3.0.


The environment minister has ordered the indefinite closure of Phu Langka national park and the recently discovered Naga Cave, which features rock formations like giant snake scales that have recently been disfigured by visitors looking for lucky lottery numbers.

Minister Varawut Silpa-archa announced the closure of the park and cave in Bung Khong Long district of Bung Kan on Wednesday.

Naga Cave in Bueng Kan closed indefinitely after being defaced by visitors

