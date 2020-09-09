Four French tourists allowed into Phuket as part of a trial reopening





Four French tourists recently arrived in Phuket on a private jet and were approved to enter Thailand by the CCSA, to test the readiness of COVID-19 preventive measures on the resort island ahead of a wider reopening to foreign tourists, said Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew on Wednesday.

He assured that the provincial administration has strictly enforced the preventive measures imposed by the CCSA, adding that foreign tourists used to bring about 400 billion baht a year into Thailand in foreign exchange and he warned that, if nothing is done to improve the situation in the coming months, Phuket will be in serious trouble.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By The Phuket News

