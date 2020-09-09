780,000 Pirated Goods Destroyed in Chon Buri and Saraburi

780,000 Pirated Goods Destroyed in Chon Buri and Saraburi1 min read
NONTHABURI, Sept 9 (TNA) – The Ministry of Commerce destroyed 785,376 pirated goods and presented the activity online to international witnesses.
The destruction of pirate products happened in Chon Buri and Saraburi provinces. It was lived televised to the Ministry of Commerce in Nonthaburi and representatives of about 90 Thai and foreign organizations witnessed it via the Zoom video conferencing application.
TNA