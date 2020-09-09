Japanese film producer is the only new COVID-19 infection in Thailand today

Japanese film producer is the only new COVID-19 infection in Thailand today1 min read
Thailand recorded one new COVID-19 case today (Wednesday), among returnees from abroad currently in state quarantine.
According to the CCSA, the new case is a 38-year old Japanese film producer who returned to Thailand from Japan on September 4th and entered alternative state quarantine in Bangkok.
He tested positive for COVID-19 on September 7th, but exhibited no symptoms.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World