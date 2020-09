BANGKOK, Sept 8 (TNA) – The government supports the Phuket model to welcome back foreign tourists, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul but he cannot say if it can be implemented by October as originally scheduled.

The plan is under consideration and the decision will be made by the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

