Tourism and Sports Minister seeks views from local residents on Phuket reopening plan





PHUKET (NNT) – The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, has traveled to Phuket to seek views and suggestions from local residents concerning plans to reopen the province to foreign tourists. Their input will be submitted to Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, for consideration. In an effort to restore the confidence of tourists, the government is organizing a trip to Phuket for a group of foreigners who work or study in Thailand, as well as expatriates, and diplomats.

Mr. Phipat visited the Patong subdistrict in Kathu district, Phuket province, to meet local entrepreneurs and residents. He listened to their difficulties during the COVID-19 outbreak, and explained measures to be taken in Phuket, which is designated a pilot province to welcome foreign tourists.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

