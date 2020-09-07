Mon. Sep 7th, 2020

Thai Foreign Ministry disputes Amnesty International’s claims of harassment of protesters

Anti-government protest in Bangkok July 18, 2020

Anti-government protest in Bangkok July 18, 2020. Photo: ประชาไท. CC BY 3.0.


The Thai Foreign Ministry has refuted London-based Amnesty International’s (AI) allegations that the Thai Government has restricted free expression and public assembly and gagged anti-government criticism.

Last week, AI issued a statement, calling on its eight million members and followers to write to Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to urge him to drop all charges against 31 protest leaders, to stop officials from preventing people from protesting or criticizing the Government and to repeal laws which are deemed to violate people’s rights to free expression and public assembly.

