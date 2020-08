There was chaos in front of Samran Rat police station in Bangkok on Friday morning as anti-government activists arrived to acknowledge charges stemming from a rally on July 18.

Their supporters removed police barriers and during the ruckus one threw a container of paint that splattered over some officers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

