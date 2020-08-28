No Green Light for Foreign Tourists Yet





BANGKOK, Aug 28 (TNA) — A deputy government spokesperson said the Phuket Model of welcoming foreign tourists would not be implemented in the near future and Thai people should go on vacation to help the local economy.

Traisulee Traisoranakul said the Phuket Model project planned to set an example of welcoming foreign tourists was being discussed in details and concerned officials had yet to consider many relevant factors including the methods of receiving visitors, the categories of visitors to be accepted and measures to screen them and prevent COVID-19 transmission.

