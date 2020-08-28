Thailand records six new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine

Thailand records six new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine1 min read
According to the CCSA, a 45-year old Thai, who worked as a welder in Uzbekistan, arrived in Thailand on August 13th and entered state quarantine in Bangkok. Asymptomatic, he tested positive in a second test on August 24th.
Additionally, a 36-year old Thai woman, who had been working in the Philippines, returned to Thailand on August 15th and entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province. A second test, conducted on August 27th, found her infected with the virus, although she also did not exhibit any symptoms.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World