Fri. Aug 28th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand records six new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine

1 min read
19 mins ago TN
Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Nutjaru. CC BY-SA 4.0.


According to the CCSA, a 45-year old Thai, who worked as a welder in Uzbekistan, arrived in Thailand on August 13th and entered state quarantine in Bangkok. Asymptomatic, he tested positive in a second test on August 24th.

Additionally, a 36-year old Thai woman, who had been working in the Philippines, returned to Thailand on August 15th and entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province. A second test, conducted on August 27th, found her infected with the virus, although she also did not exhibit any symptoms.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thailand records six new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No Green Light for Foreign Tourists Yet

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government Pledges Soft Loans for Ailing Airlines

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

ม.มหิดล ปรับโฉมศูนย์เครื่องมือกลาง MU-FRF รองรับงานวิจัยระดับโลก

31 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers in Bangkok

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

No Green Light for Foreign Tourists Yet

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records six new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government Pledges Soft Loans for Ailing Airlines

24 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close