Government Pledges Soft Loans for Ailing Airlines





BANGKOK, Aug 28 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen.Prayut Chan-ocha pledged to offer 2.4-billion – baht in soft loans to seven airlines by October during a meeting with their executives on Friday.

Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsiaX, THAI Smile Airways, Thai Lion Air, Thai Vietjet, Bangkok Airways and Nok Air sought the government’s help for the aviation business, suffering from adverse impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

