Fri. Aug 28th, 2020

Government Pledges Soft Loans for Ailing Airlines

Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport

Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.


BANGKOK, Aug 28 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen.Prayut Chan-ocha pledged to offer 2.4-billion – baht in soft loans to seven airlines by October during a meeting with their executives on Friday.

Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsiaX, THAI Smile Airways, Thai Lion Air, Thai Vietjet, Bangkok Airways and Nok Air sought the government’s help for the aviation business, suffering from adverse impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

