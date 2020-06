BANGKOK, June 25 (TNA) – NokScoot, a Thailand-based low-cost medium to long haul airline, announced to downsize its organization and staff and cut its fleet by three aircraft by this month end pending business resumption.

NokScoot Airlines Co announced that the heavy impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 forced it to restructure its business.

