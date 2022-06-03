Unintentional, Damage-free Photographing of Others Not Illegal
BANGKOK, June 1 (TNA) – The Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) is aimed at protecting rights and liberty and does not prohibit the unintentional and damage-free photographing of others, said Chaiwut Tanakamanusorn, the Minister of Digital Economy and Society.
He said that PDPA was passed to prevent the abuse of personal data because business organizations collected the data of clients when the latter did transactions or bought products online.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA