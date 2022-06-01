Thai Police Ready to Accept Personal Data Complaints









BANGKOK, May 31 (TNA) – Police are ready to receive complaints about violation of the new Personal Data Protection Act while assuring that people can use personal data for the public interest and the safety of life and property.

Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the new act would take effect tomorrow (June 1) and it would not prohibit people from using personal data, still pictures and video clips for the public interest, national security and the protection of their own property and rights.

