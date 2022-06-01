Four Si Racha policemen transferred for arresting woman with one cannabis plant









An inspector and three other Si Racha district police officers, in Thailand’s eastern province of Chon Buri, have been transferred to inactive posts at the operations centre for arresting a 56-year-old woman for having one cannabis plant in her apartment in Si Racha district.

Commander of Chon Buri provincial police Pol Maj-Gen Attasit Kitjaharn, who ordered the transfer of the four officers yesterday (Tuesday), said that the four should have exercised better judgment, by taking into consideration both the legal and social aspects, before making the arrest.

By Thai PBS World

