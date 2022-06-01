Foreigners held in death of Russian woman in Phuket









PHUKET: Police have arrested three foreigners who were in the room with a Russian woman who fell to her death from a condominium building in Patong on Tuesday, holding them on drug charges while the investigation continues.

Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikhon, chief of Phuket police, said on Wednesday that investigators were looking into whether the death of the 37-year-old woman was accidental, or murder.

The three suspects were Natalia Kosenkova, 35, a Russian national; Jamaal Antwaun Smith, 38, of the United States; and Ahmad Radi Mustafa Alatoom, 28, of Jordan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





