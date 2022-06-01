June 1, 2022

Dead woman found in Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

10 hours ago
Chao Phraya express boats at Phra Arthit Pier in Bangkok

Chao Phraya express boats at Phra Arthit Pier in Bangkok. Photo: Marcy de Bangkok.




The body of an unidentified woman was found in the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on Wednesday morning.

The woman had long hair, was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans and was floating face down near Maharaj pier on Maharaj Road, said Pol Capt Dusit Rattanakinnaree, deputy investigation chief at Phak Khlong San.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

