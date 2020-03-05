Fri. Mar 6th, 2020

Former DSI chief Tharit Pengdit gets to two years in prison for abuse of power

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles. CC BY-SA 2.0.


Thailand’s Appeals Court has overturned the Criminal Court’s acquittal of former Department of Special Investigation (DSI) director-general Tharit Pengdit and sentenced him to two years in prison for abuse of power.

Three other DSI officers, Pol Lt-Col Wannapong Kotcharak, Pol Maj Yutthana Phraedum and Pol Cpt Piya Raksakul, were also found guilty by the Appeals Court and sentenced to two years for abuse of authority over their roles in filing murder charges against former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and his deputy, Suthep Thaugsuban following the crackdown on red-shirt protests in 2011/12.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

