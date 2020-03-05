Former DSI chief Tharit Pengdit gets to two years in prison for abuse of power





Thailand’s Appeals Court has overturned the Criminal Court’s acquittal of former Department of Special Investigation (DSI) director-general Tharit Pengdit and sentenced him to two years in prison for abuse of power.

Three other DSI officers, Pol Lt-Col Wannapong Kotcharak, Pol Maj Yutthana Phraedum and Pol Cpt Piya Raksakul, were also found guilty by the Appeals Court and sentenced to two years for abuse of authority over their roles in filing murder charges against former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and his deputy, Suthep Thaugsuban following the crackdown on red-shirt protests in 2011/12.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



