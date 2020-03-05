Fri. Mar 6th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Every Thai Worker returning from South Korea to be isolated

1 min read
1 day ago TN
Road in Seoul, South Korea

A road in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: NADEZHDANADEINA (Pixabay).


The government has decided to isolate all illegal Thai workers returning from South Korea, especially those from the North Gyoengsang province and Daegu city, where the number of Covid-19 cases is high.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the returnees will first be screened in South Korea and those with a fever will not be allowed to board the flight to Thailand.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

British visitor is latest Coronavirus case

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Low key Songkran celebrations this year as coronavirus concerns grow

33 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports 4 New Coronavirus Cases

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pattaya City cancels all non religious official Songkran Activities due to Coronavirus concerns

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

British visitor is latest Coronavirus case

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Low key Songkran celebrations this year as coronavirus concerns grow

33 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close