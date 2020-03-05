Every Thai Worker returning from South Korea to be isolated

Every Thai Worker returning from South Korea to be isolated1 min read
The government has decided to isolate all illegal Thai workers returning from South Korea, especially those from the North Gyoengsang province and Daegu city, where the number of Covid-19 cases is high.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the returnees will first be screened in South Korea and those with a fever will not be allowed to board the flight to Thailand.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Mongkol Bangprapa and Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST