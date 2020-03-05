Every Thai Worker returning from South Korea to be isolated





The government has decided to isolate all illegal Thai workers returning from South Korea, especially those from the North Gyoengsang province and Daegu city, where the number of Covid-19 cases is high.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the returnees will first be screened in South Korea and those with a fever will not be allowed to board the flight to Thailand.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



