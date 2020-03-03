Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Erdogan Warns ‘Millions of Refugees’ Will Move to Turkey’s Border With EU

1 min read
6 mins ago TN
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Youtube.


The dire situation in Syria’s Idlib province caused by fighting that has pitted Syrian government forces against Turkish troops and Turkish-backed militias has created a wave of refugees trying to flee the conflict. In recent days, Turkey has announced the opening of its borders with Europe, citing its inability to take in any more refugees.

“Millions of refugees” will soon be moving toward Turkey’s borders with the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

“The period of Turkey’s unilateral self-sacrifice in relation to the refugees has come to an end,” Erdogan said in a televised speech in Ankara on Monday. “Since we have opened the borders, the number of refugees heading toward Europe has reached hundreds of thousands. This number will soon be in the millions,” he warned.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Police Reportedly Responding to Hostage Situation After Shots Fired at Philippine Mall

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Greece pushes back migrants after Turkish border ‘onslaught’

3 days ago TN
1 min read

US to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan in 14 Months If Taliban Conditions Met

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Erdogan Warns ‘Millions of Refugees’ Will Move to Turkey’s Border With EU

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

New anti-coronavirus measures for foreign visitors and Thais returning from high risk areas

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two Thai Workers from South Korea Listed as Suspected Cases

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya night club guard injured after traffic accident and being attacked by group of Thai men

31 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close