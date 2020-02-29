Sat. Feb 29th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Greece pushes back migrants after Turkish border ‘onslaught’

1 min read
14 mins ago TN
Life jackets belonging to refugees on a beach in Lesvos, Greece

Life jackets belonging to refugees on a beach in Lesvos, Greece. Photo: pxfuel. Creative Commons Zero - CC0.


Greek police fired teargas to push back hundreds of stone-throwing migrants trying to cross over the border from Turkey on Saturday, as a crisis over Syria shifted onto the European Union’s doorstep, Reuters reports.

Greece, which has tense relations with Turkey at the best of times, accused Ankara of sending the migrants to the border post in an organised “onslaught” and said it would keep them out.

The crisis is the first major policy test for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was elected in July and promised a tougher stance on immigration.

Turkey said on Thursday it will no longer contain hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers after an airstrike on war-ravaged Idlib in neighbouring Syria killed 33 Turkish soldiers.

Almost immediately, convoys of people appeared heading towards the land and sea borders of Greece, which was a primary gateway for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers into Europe in 2015 and 2016.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

US to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan in 14 Months If Taliban Conditions Met

56 mins ago TN
1 min read

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrimage, tourism amid coronavirus

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Death Toll in Clashes Over Citizenship Law Rises as Uneasy Calm Settles in Delhi

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Greece pushes back migrants after Turkish border ‘onslaught’

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

US to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan in 14 Months If Taliban Conditions Met

56 mins ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus: Passengers from Sapporo asked to report to health officials

15 hours ago TN
1 min read

Rayong Court of Appeals upholds death sentence for former Pattaya expat and Australian National Luke Cook

15 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close