US to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan in 14 Months If Taliban Conditions Met





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The United States and NATO would withdraw all troops in Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban upheld its commitments, according to a joint statement released by the US and Afghan governments on Saturday.

“The Coalition will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months following the announcement of this joint declaration and the US-Taliban agreement…Subject to the Taliban’s fulfillment of its commitments under the US-Taliban agreement,” the statement said, Reuters reported.

Tasnim News Agency

