US to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan in 14 Months If Taliban Conditions Met

MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft

A MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle prepares to land after a mission in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. The Reaper has the ability to carry both precision-guided bombs and air-to-ground missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson)


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The United States and NATO would withdraw all troops in Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban upheld its commitments, according to a joint statement released by the US and Afghan governments on Saturday.

“The Coalition will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months following the announcement of this joint declaration and the US-Taliban agreement…Subject to the Taliban’s fulfillment of its commitments under the US-Taliban agreement,” the statement said, Reuters reported.

