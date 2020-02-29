Coronavirus: Passengers from Sapporo asked to report to health officials





Thailand’s Disease Control Department has stepped up efforts to locate some of the passengers who travelled on flight XJ621, from Japan’s Sapporo to Bangkok, on February 20th, because 2 of their fellow passengers are now confirmed infected with the COVID-19 virus. It is important that the passengers make contact as soon as possible, so they can be advised of important actions they need to take.

According to the department, passengers on Thai Air Asia’s flight XJ621 from Sapporo who were seated in rows 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41, and who have not yet sought medical advice from a suitably qualified doctor, need to call 096-750-7657 and isolate themselves to avoid contact with other people, including family members, for 14 days.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

