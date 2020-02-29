Rayong Court of Appeals upholds death sentence for former Pattaya expat and Australian National Luke Cook





The following is sourced from a report given to The Pattaya News by the Region 2 Thai Police:

On February 26th, 2020, the Region 2 Provincial Court of Appeals in Rayong Province in Thailand upheld the conviction and death sentence handed down in November 2018 from the lower court for Western Australian Mr. Luke Joshua Cook, his Thai partner Ms. Kanyarat Wediphitak and Californian Mr. Tyler Gerard.

All three were arrested during December 2017 for multiple criminal charges whereby the accusation was the failed importation of 500kg of methamphetamine by sea-going transport into the Thai Kingdom using the “JoMandy” yacht.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

