Sat. Feb 29th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Rayong Court of Appeals upholds death sentence for former Pattaya expat and Australian National Luke Cook

1 min read
5 mins ago TN
Songthaew in Rayong

Toyota Hilux songthaew in Rayong. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.


The following is sourced from a report given to The Pattaya News by the Region 2 Thai Police:

On February 26th, 2020, the Region 2 Provincial Court of Appeals in Rayong Province in Thailand upheld the conviction and death sentence handed down in November 2018 from the lower court for Western Australian Mr. Luke Joshua Cook, his Thai partner Ms. Kanyarat Wediphitak and Californian Mr. Tyler Gerard.

All three were arrested during December 2017 for multiple criminal charges whereby the accusation was the failed importation of 500kg of methamphetamine by sea-going transport into the Thai Kingdom using the “JoMandy” yacht.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Patient walks out of Trang hospital, sparks panic search

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Five suspected insurgents killed in Narathiwat

4 days ago TN
1 min read

No chopper crash, but forest fires on a mountain in Rayong

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Coronavirus: Passengers from Sapporo asked to report to health officials

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Rayong Court of Appeals upholds death sentence for former Pattaya expat and Australian National Luke Cook

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks in Phuket

15 hours ago TN
1 min read

Australian bodybuilding champion arrested in Pattaya for allegedly working without permit

15 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close