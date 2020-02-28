Fri. Feb 28th, 2020

Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks in Phuket

Luxury Resort on Nai Thon Beach, Phuket

Luxury Resort on Nai Thon Beach, Phuket. Photo: Simon Jones / flickr.


PHUKET: A tourist has been lambasted for graffiting a section of rocks at Nai Thon beach which went viral over social media yesterday (Feb 27) and alerted police to the crime.

The person believed to be the culprit, a Russian national, was identified via Facebook and Instagram posts that showcased photo evidence of identical handiwork to that which appeared at Nai Thon.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Khunanya Wanchanwet
The Phuket News

