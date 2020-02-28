Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks in Phuket

Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks in Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: A tourist has been lambasted for graffiting a section of rocks at Nai Thon beach which went viral over social media yesterday (Feb 27) and alerted police to the crime.
The person believed to be the culprit, a Russian national, was identified via Facebook and Instagram posts that showcased photo evidence of identical handiwork to that which appeared at Nai Thon.
By Khunanya Wanchanwet
The Phuket News