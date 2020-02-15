Sat. Feb 15th, 2020

Video of Korat shooter killing guard goes viral

Golden Bridge inside Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat

Golden Bridge inside Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima). Photo: Wpcpey.


A video showing the soldier involved in last weekend’s mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima firing shots at an army private before taking firearms and ammunition from an armoury went viral online on Saturday.

The emergence of the video comes after a week of hand-wringing and public condemnation of the behaviour of internet users and media outlets that shared grisly images of the slaughter.

