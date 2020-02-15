Bangkok police smash cross-border surrogacy racket

Bangkok police smash cross-border surrogacy racket1 min read
Police have arrested a Chinese man and woman, and found at least seven Thai surrogate mothers, in coordinated raids of illegal assisted-reproduction clinics in Bangkok and vicinity. The pair are suspected of involvement in a major cross-border surrogacy racket.
In the raid on a house in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area, police found seven Thai women, all of them pregnant, and a 20-day old baby being looked after by a woman who claimed to have been hired for 14,000 baht to look after babies in the house.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World