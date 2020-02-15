Bangkok police smash cross-border surrogacy racket





Police have arrested a Chinese man and woman, and found at least seven Thai surrogate mothers, in coordinated raids of illegal assisted-reproduction clinics in Bangkok and vicinity. The pair are suspected of involvement in a major cross-border surrogacy racket.

In the raid on a house in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area, police found seven Thai women, all of them pregnant, and a 20-day old baby being looked after by a woman who claimed to have been hired for 14,000 baht to look after babies in the house.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



