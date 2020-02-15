Thousands attend merit-making ceremony after shooting rampage in Korat





NAKHON RATCHASIMA (NNT) – Thousands of Nakhon Ratchasima people attended a major merit-making activity on the occasion of the city’s 364th anniversary at Thao Suranaree Monument, to honor those who were killed in last weekend’s shooting rampage.

The alms-giving activity was conducted today with 10,000 monks and was chaired by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop. The provincial governor and Nakhon Ratchasima people stood in silence to mourn the deaths in the shooting rampage on February 8. Mr Tewan said the government will provide compensation to the relatives of the deceased and for the injured by Tuesday.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: tewit kemtong,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



