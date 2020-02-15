Sat. Feb 15th, 2020

Thousands attend merit-making ceremony after shooting rampage in Korat

The statue of Thao Suranaree (Ya Mo). and the Chomphon Gate in the background in Korat

The statue of Thao Suranaree (Ya Mo). and the Chomphon Gate in the background in Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima). Photo: Paul Hewitt - CC BY-SA 3.0.


NAKHON RATCHASIMA (NNT) – Thousands of Nakhon Ratchasima people attended a major merit-making activity on the occasion of the city’s 364th anniversary at Thao Suranaree Monument, to honor those who were killed in last weekend’s shooting rampage.

The alms-giving activity was conducted today with 10,000 monks and was chaired by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop. The provincial governor and Nakhon Ratchasima people stood in silence to mourn the deaths in the shooting rampage on February 8. Mr Tewan said the government will provide compensation to the relatives of the deceased and for the injured by Tuesday.

