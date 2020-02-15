Sat. Feb 15th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

First Death From Coronavirus Confirmed in Europe

1 min read
44 mins ago TN
Paris Skyline

Landscape of Paris, France, and skyline. Photo: Max Pixel.


An 80-year-old Chinese tourist affected by the coronavirus who was hospitalised in Paris has died, French Health Minister Agnes Buzin said on Saturday during a press briefing.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzin announced the first death linked to this virus in France and in Europe.

“A Chinese tourist originating from the province of Hubei, arrived in France on 16 January. He had been hospitalized at Bichat hospital, with strict measures of solitary confinement until 25 January. His condition had deteriorated rapidly and he had been in critical condition for several days, being taken into intensive care,” the minister said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand tourism struggles due to coronavirus outbreak

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Iraqi Head of Swedish Mosque Jailed for 8 Years for Torturing Family, Beating Kids With Kebab Skewer

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Their Majesties offer condolences to families of those who died in Korat mass shooting

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

German expat falls to his death from condominium in Pattaya

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand tourism struggles due to coronavirus outbreak

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

First Death From Coronavirus Confirmed in Europe

44 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thousands attend merit-making ceremony after shooting rampage in Korat

50 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close