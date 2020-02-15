First Death From Coronavirus Confirmed in Europe





An 80-year-old Chinese tourist affected by the coronavirus who was hospitalised in Paris has died, French Health Minister Agnes Buzin said on Saturday during a press briefing.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzin announced the first death linked to this virus in France and in Europe.

“A Chinese tourist originating from the province of Hubei, arrived in France on 16 January. He had been hospitalized at Bichat hospital, with strict measures of solitary confinement until 25 January. His condition had deteriorated rapidly and he had been in critical condition for several days, being taken into intensive care,” the minister said.

