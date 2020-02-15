Thailand tourism struggles due to coronavirus outbreak





Out of almost 40 million tourists in Thailand last year, some 11 million were Chinese. This year, however, many tourist places are quite empty after China decided to suspend tours abroad on Jan 27 in the light of the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Thailand's Tourism Authority is expecting losses of up to €2.8 billion during the first four months of the year.

Source: thaipbsworld.co

By Thai PBS World

