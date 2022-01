Tourism operators in Pattaya and Bangkok have expressed concern about unequal opportunities to welcome tourists because they are not in a sandbox scheme as the Test & Go programme is suspended indefinitely.

These operators have a negative business outlook and expect more job losses.

