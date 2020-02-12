Sat. Feb 15th, 2020

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

3 days ago
Port of Phuket in Thailand

Port of Phuket in Thailand. Photo: Diego Delso.


PHUKET: Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong has confirmed that at least 17 cruise ships will be coming to Phuket in the coming months, with four cruise ships filled with tourists coming to Phuket this week.

A total of 4,068 tourists and ship crew and staff will arrive in Phuket on two cruise liners tomorrow (Feb 13), Mr Wiwat revealed at a press briefing held at PPHO office in Phuket Town yesterday.

By The Phuket News

