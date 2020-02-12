Westerdam cruise ship not allowed to dock – Health Minister

Westerdam cruise ship not allowed to dock – Health Minister1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – There have been several reports claiming that the Thai authorities have permitted a Westerdam cruise ship, operated by Holland America Line, to dock at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi after being turned away by other countries out of coronavirus fears. The Minister of Public Health has posted on his personal Facebook account denying the claim, asserting that the Thai authorities did not permitted the ship to dock.
The Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul has posted a short message on his Facebook page saying “I have ordered no permit to dock,” with many users favoring this decision, while asking the government to provide humanitarian aid in any way possible.
