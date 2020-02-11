Special flu wards set up in tourist hotspots





Special clinics for monitoring influenza patients will be opened to contain the novel coronavirus as both diseases produce similar symptoms, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Dr Narong Aphikulvanich, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said that public and private hospitals in provinces popular with Chinese tourists would set up special clinics to examine people being treated for influenza.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



