Special flu wards set up in tourist hotspots

Special flu wards set up in tourist hotspots1 min read
Special clinics for monitoring influenza patients will be opened to contain the novel coronavirus as both diseases produce similar symptoms, according to the Ministry of Public Health.
Dr Narong Aphikulvanich, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said that public and private hospitals in provinces popular with Chinese tourists would set up special clinics to examine people being treated for influenza.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST