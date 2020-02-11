Tue. Feb 11th, 2020

Special flu wards set up in tourist hotspots

Four tourists on Khao San Road in Bangkok

Four tourists on Khao San Road in Bangkok. Image: Fabio Achilli.


Special clinics for monitoring influenza patients will be opened to contain the novel coronavirus as both diseases produce similar symptoms, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Dr Narong Aphikulvanich, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said that public and private hospitals in provinces popular with Chinese tourists would set up special clinics to examine people being treated for influenza.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

