Greece plans floating barrier in Aegean Sea to deter refugees





Greece is planning to build a floating barrier in the Aegean Sea to prevent refugees reaching its islands from Turkey.

The 1.7 mile, $550,000 project, will be made of netting and flashing lights and is aimed at “containing the increasing inflows of migrants” on the Greek islands.

The barrier will be built north of the island of Lesbos where migrants often attempt to cross due to the short stretch of water.

The plan is part of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotkis’ tough, expanding, immigration policy which has included employing 1,200 extra border police.

Greece is a transit point through which thousands of refugees attempt to get to the EU from Turkey.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

