Refugees and migrants arriving in Greece
News

Greek Migrant Camp Workers Plan Strike, Protest Overcrowding Crisis

By TN / September 8, 2018

Workers are striking at one of Greece’s most troubled camps to protest overcrowding and inhumane conditions after migration minister Dimitris Vistas called the situation “very difficult, near impossible”.

The Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos only houses 3,100 refugees, but struggles to cope with over 8,300 entrants. Protesting squalid conditions, camp workers will begin a work-to-rule action beginning Saturday, with down tools, or a complete cessation of work, next Monday.

In a statement, a staff committee demanded better police protection for both residents and personnel of the camp, among other relief. It also stated that occupants endured “tragic life conditions unworthy of a European country,” adding the situation was “fraught with dangers” caused by “the risk of epidemics, of deaths caused by inclement weather, suicides, or mutinies.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close