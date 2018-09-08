Princess Soamsawali’s condition improves: Royal Household Bureau





The health condition of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali has improved satisfactorily, but doctors at the Chulalongkorn Hospital have advised her to remain at the hospital for another period of time, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Friday.

According to the announcement, the infection on the shin of the Princess’ left leg has been cured along with the weak condition on the right hand and palm. Her overall condition is back to normal.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

