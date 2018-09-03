Princess Soamsawali in Chulalongkorn Hospital for medical treatment





Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali has been advised by doctors at Chulalongkorn hospital to continue staying at the hospital for medical treatment and to suspend royal activities after she was diagnosed with blood deficiency in some parts of the brain.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Office of the Royal Household, HRH Princess Soamsawali was admitted to Chulalongkorn hospital on August 27 for treatment of a swollen shin of the right leg which was diagnosed with tissue infection.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article