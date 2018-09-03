Princess Soamsavali Kitiyakara of Thailand
Princess Soamsawali in Chulalongkorn Hospital for medical treatment

By TN / September 3, 2018

Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali has been advised by doctors at Chulalongkorn hospital to continue staying at the hospital for medical treatment and to suspend royal activities after she was diagnosed with blood deficiency in some parts of the brain.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Office of the Royal Household, HRH Princess Soamsawali was admitted to Chulalongkorn hospital on August 27 for treatment of a swollen shin of the right leg which was diagnosed with tissue infection.

