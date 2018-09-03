Polizei - German police
News

Afghan Refugee Jailed for Murder of 15-Year-Old German Girlfriend

By TN / September 3, 2018

The verdict comes amid growing anti-immigration sentiments in the central European country, including week-long protests in the city of Chemnitz following the knifing murder of a German man by alleged Middle Eastern migrants.

A juvenile court in the town of Landau, western Germany, handed down its verdict Monday in the case involving the asylum seeker, identified as one Abdul D, who claims to be a minor from Afghanistan. The defendant has confessed to stabbing his 15-year-old German girlfriend, Mia V. to death on December 27, 2017 with a kitchen knife at a drugstore in Kandel, a small town on the French-German border. He has confessed to the crime.

Prosecutors believe the defendant acted out of jealousy after the girl broke up with him, pointing to her and her parents’ appeals to police over his harassment and threats. Authorities have also raised doubts about his age at the time of the crime, and his nationality.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close