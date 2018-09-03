Women Banned From Police Academy Starting 2019





NAKHON PATHOM — Without explanation, the police cadet academy announced Sunday they would only admit men starting next year.

Authorities said women will no longer be allowed to enrol in the Royal Police Cadet Academy for the 2019 academic year, prompting concerns among activists that sexual assault cases may gain less attention with the decrease in female officers.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

