Royal Thai Police parade
News

Women Banned From Police Academy Starting 2019

By TN / September 3, 2018

NAKHON PATHOM — Without explanation, the police cadet academy announced Sunday they would only admit men starting next year.

Authorities said women will no longer be allowed to enrol in the Royal Police Cadet Academy for the 2019 academic year, prompting concerns among activists that sexual assault cases may gain less attention with the decrease in female officers.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close