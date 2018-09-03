Koh Tao: Ban threat for teen in rape case





Police have vowed to blacklist a 19-year-old British girl and deny her entry to Thailand indefinitely if she fails to counter investigators’ findings that her rape claim on Koh Tao is groundless.

Having contacted London police, via the British Embassy, to question the girl, the Thai officers expected the process should take about a month to receive her accounts and evidence to back her complaint, deputy Tourist Police chief Surachate Hakparn said Sunday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

