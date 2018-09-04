2006 floods in Laplae
Mae Hong Son road blocked by landslide following heavy rains

By TN / September 4, 2018

A road in Mae Hong Son’s Sop Moei district was blocked by a landslide Tuesday morning following heavy rains overnight.

Ruangrit Pholdee, chief Mae Hong Son disaster prevention and mitigation officer, said the Tambon Mae Suad Administrative Organisation informed him that the landslide covered 15 metres of the Ban Umlo-Ban Sop Khong road and it was impassable to vehicles.

