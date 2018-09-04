Frenchman dies in fall from Pattaya highrise condo





PATTAYA: An elderly French national was found dead on Monday morning on the ground at the foot of the condominium building where he lived with his Thai friend on the 17th floor.

Pol Lt Col Piyapong Eansarn of the Tourism Police office said the dead man was M. H., 80.

A search of his room on the 17th floor of the building had found no signs indicating violence or it having been rummaged through by anyone.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST

