People nationwide commemorate birthday of Princess Soamsawali

BANGKOK, 13 July 2017 (NNT) – Thai citizens have come together to offer blessings to Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali on the auspicious occasion of her fifth cycle birthday anniversary.

As today marks the 60th birthday of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali, the Secretariat of the House of Representatives has organized a ceremony in honor of the Princess. House of Representatives Secretary-General Sorasak Pienvej led other executives, civil servants and employees of the agency in reciting a blessing chant and writing well-wishing messages for Her Royal Highness in a show of loyalty and in gratitude for her benevolence to all Thais.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit

National News Bureau Of Thailand