Meeting held on efforts to eradicate corruption among Buddhist monks

BANGKOK, 12 July 2017 (NNT) – The government has met with the Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand on possible ways to rid the National Office of Buddhism of corruption problems.

Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Ormsin Chivapruck called a meeting with members of the Sangha Supreme Council who included Phra Phrom Moli, Region 5 monastic chief and assistant abbot of Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen; Phra Phrom Muni, assistant abbot of Wat Ratchabophit and secretary to the Supreme Patriarch; and Phra Phrom Bandit, abbot of Wat Prayurawongsawat.

