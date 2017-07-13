Thursday, July 13, 2017
Meeting held on efforts to eradicate corruption among Buddhist monks

Buddhist monks in the ubosot of Wat Phra Singh, Chiang Mai
BANGKOK, 12 July 2017 (NNT) – The government has met with the Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand on possible ways to rid the National Office of Buddhism of corruption problems.

Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Ormsin Chivapruck called a meeting with members of the Sangha Supreme Council who included Phra Phrom Moli, Region 5 monastic chief and assistant abbot of Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen; Phra Phrom Muni, assistant abbot of Wat Ratchabophit and secretary to the Supreme Patriarch; and Phra Phrom Bandit, abbot of Wat Prayurawongsawat.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit
National News Bureau Of Thailand

