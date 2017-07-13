Thursday, July 13, 2017
Government plans to turn Thailand into medical hub for foreign tourists

Doctors wearing surgical masks
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 12 July 2017 (NNT) – The government plans to turn Thailand into a medical hub for foreign tourists through the extension of long-stay visa for visitors.

Deputy Prime Ministers Tanasak Patimapragon and Narong Pipatanasai held a press conference on the extension of a maximum period of 90 days for patients and followers from CLMV countries and China, and the extension of Long Stay Visa holders.

Gen Tanasak said the government has given top priority on the promotion of medical care and wellness tourism promotion to push Thailand as a global medical hub by enhancing services at all levels of healthcare facilities, and providing special stay permit for visitors receiving medical services.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau Of Thailand

